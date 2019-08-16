Greek State Budget Showed Primary Surplus of 1.779 Billion Euros in Jan-July

ATHENS – Greek state budget recorded a primary surplus of 1.779 billion euros in the January-July period, from a budget target of a primary deficit of 803 million and a primary surplus of 926 million in the same period last year, the Finance Ministry said in a report on Friday.

The report, on budget execution on an amended cash basis, said that the state budget balance showed a deficit of 1.851 billion euros in the seven-month period from a budget target for a deficit of 4.628 billion and a shortfall of 2.148 billion euros in the corresponding period last year.

Net revenue amounted to 28.605 billion euros, up 2.150 billion euros, or 8.1 pct from budget targets.

Tax returns totalled 2.511 billion euros, up 253 million from budget targets. Public Investment Programme revenue was 1.147 billion euros, down 247 million from targets.

State Budget spending in the period January-July was 30.456 billion euros, down 627 million euros down from target (31.083 billion euros)

In July, net budget revenue was 5.155 billion euros, up 287 million euros from monthly target, while regular budget revenue was 5.638 billion euros, up 436 million euros from monthly targets.

Finally, state budget spending was 4.319 billion euros in July, down 436 million from monthly targets.