Refugees Located and Rescued in the Sea Region of Chios and Samos

Greek Coast Guard and Frontex located and rescued 72 foreign nationals in two separate incidents in the Aegean on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday evening a Frontex patrol vessel located a dinghy in the sea region Neniton of Chios islands carrying 35 migrants and refugees. The Frontex crew rescued the foreign nationals and transferred them to the port of Chios.

Early Friday a Coast Guard vessel located a dinghy with 37 foreign nationals on board in the sea region of Akrotiri Prassou, northeast of the island of Samos.

The refugees and migrants were transferred to the port of Vathy, Samos.