Weather Forecast: Rain on Saturday

Rain and northerly winds are forecast for Saturday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Rainstorms in the morning in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 17C to 33C.

Mostly fair in the western parts with temperatures between 20C and 34C. Rain in the eastern parts in the morning and temperatures between 18C and 34C.

Partly cloudy in the morning in the Aegean island and Crete. Rain will fall on the island of the northeastern Aegean; temperatures will range from 21C to 32C. Scattered showers in the morning in Athens, 22C-33C. Rain until noon in Thessaloniki, 21C-31C.