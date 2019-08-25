August 27: St. Fanourios the Martyr and Fanouropita

August 27 is the feast day of St. Fanourios the Martyr. Traditionally, on the day before the saint’s feast day fanouropita is baked and taken to church for blessing at the Great Vespers, the evening service, for the saint. At the conclusion of the service, the fanouropites are shared among those in attendance. According to tradition, at least nine people should have a piece of the delicious and nistisimo (it is fasting-appropriate because no animal products in the ingredients) cake.

St. Fanourios …