Samothraki Hotels Lose Bookings Over Ferry Disruptions

With the new government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis – distracted by dozens of wildfires around Greece – not responding, tourists were stranded on the northeast Aegean island of Samothraki for nine days because of high winds and ferry breakdowns, and hotel owners said they lost 50 percent of their remaining bookings for the summer.

The island was cut off from the rest of the country with tourists unable to get to the major port of Alexandroupolis on the mainland because of delays in sending replacement ferries and no effort from the Coast Guard or Greek Navy to help.

More than 1,500 tourists who were on the island managed to leave by Aug. 15, with three superfast ferries making several trips to the mainland but not after images of them being stuck at the port with their vehicles, wondering when they’d be able to leave.

Mayor Athanasios Vitsas told state-run news agency ANA-MPA ferry services were finally restored but the damage has already been done in the tourism industry.

“The issue now is that the impact is big. We had too many cancellations and while the problem peaked on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday (Aug. 11-13,) we already had 50 percent cancellations as of Saturday,” he was quoted as saying.

A high-speed Andros Jet catamaran chartered by local authorities was also sent with no explanation why it took nine days and no one blamed for anything.

Witnesses said the island’s port looked like a giant parking lot filled with vehicles and travelers who had no idea when they’d be getting off or how they were being accommodated waiting for days for someone to do something and hotel owners talking of “an economic disaster,” said the business newspaper Naftemporiki.

Local authorities provided free meals to those stranded to help compensate for delays.