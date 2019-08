Earlier this week, Jeffrey Epstein died in federal custody in the Metropolitan Correctional Center (“MCC”) in lower Manhattan.

Epstein was arrested in New Jersey and charged with sex trafficking, in connection with allegations that he recruited young girls for abuse at his homes in New York and Florida. If convicted, he could have faced 45 years in prison.

On July 23, three weeks before his death, Epstein had been found semiconscious in his cell with marks around his neck – though it …