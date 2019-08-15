PM Mitsotakis Attends Tinos Services, Commemoration for Battleship Elli (Photos)

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attended the liturgy for the Dormition of the Virgin Mary on the island of Tinos on Thursday, followed by the commemoration of the sinking of “Elli” in 1940 while the battleship was anchored at sea for August 15 celebrations.

Following a liturgy at the Church of Evangelistria, a focal point of an annual pilgrimage by Greek Orthodox faithful, Mitsotakis and his spouse took part in a procession of the Virgin Mary’s icon to the island’s main port.

The premier also attended a memorial service for Elli victims held on the deck of the missile boat “Mykonios”, and threw a wreath at the site where the warship sank on August 15, struck by an Italian submarine missile.

Mitsotakis said the day was a double celebration of the Dormition and of honoring the armed forces, which contributed to the country’s self-confidence and optimistic future. He also mentioned the extraordinary efforts of all firefighters, for whom there are no days off, he said.

The prime minister was accompanied by National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, Hellenic National Defence General Staff Chief, Marshal Christos Christodoulou, and Commander in Chief of the Hellenic Fleet, Vice Admiral Stilianos Petrakis.