Photo contest “My Greece”

Send us a unique photo from your vacation in Greece and maybe you will be one of our lucky winners. It could be a shot of your favorite beach, a small church, a ‘yiayia’ in a forgotten mountain village or anything else that reminds you of the beauty of Greece. The best photos will be awarded various prizes that will be announced in the fall. All photos will be published on our websites and those which are high-resolution will have the chance to be published in our printed editions. Send your best shots (along with your name and contact number) to mdemeli@ekirikas.com until September 15.