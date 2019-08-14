Greek Stocks End Lower on Wednesday

Greek stocks ended lower in the Athens Stock Exchange on Wednesday, amid strong pressure. The general index fell 2.40 pct to end at 798,89 points. The Large Cap index ended 2.69 pct lower and the Mid Cap index dropped 1.05 pct. Turnover was 71.688 million euros in volume of 39,852,067 shares.

Only Athens Exchanges (0.46 pct) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while National Bank (7.75 pct), Eurobank (6.86 pct) Pireos (6.51 pct), Alpha Bank (3.62 pct) and Mytilineos (3.36 pct) suffered losses.

Among market sectors, Raw Materials (4.51 pct) and Financial Services (0.07 pct) scored big gains, while Banks (5.84 pct) and Real Estate (3.14 pct) suffered losses. Eurobank and Alpha Bank were the most heavily traded securities of the day.

Broadly, decliners led advancers by 74 to 54, with another 28 issues unchanged. Newsphone (15.86 pct) and Varvaressos (14.58 pct) were top gainers, while Pairis (30.00 pct) and Yalco (19.59 pct) were top losers.