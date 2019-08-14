Real Estate Tax (ENFIA) to Be Posted by End August; Discount Included

This year’s real estate tax (ENFIA) will be posted on the tax service’s platform Taxis by August 31, the Independent Authority on Public Revenue (AADE) said on Wednesday.

AADE said that because of that, the Taxis platform section for filing real estate information (E9 form) for 2020 will not be available from 11.00 o’clock on August 16 to the completion of all ENFIA postings. The process will be completed by August 31, it said.

The Taxis section related to filing real estate information for 2020 (E9) will not be available from 11.00 to 15.00 on August 16. The rest of the services on the platform will be open as usual, it added.

ENFIA for 2019 will include reductions in the tax, based on the tax rates published already, totalling 10 to 30 pct. For example, if total real estate assets are valued up to 60,000 euros, the reduction will be 30 pct, valued over 1 million euros, it will drop by 10 pct. (The real estate values are based on official rates, known as “objective values”.)

The tax will be payable in five installments, with the first due on September 30 (the same date the second installment of tax is due) and the last one due on January 31, 2020.