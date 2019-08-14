HFS Presents Free Outdoor Screening of My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Sept. 6

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Film Society USA in association with the New York City Parks Department presents a free outdoor screening of My Big Fat Greek Wedding on Friday, Sept. 6, 8 PM, at Rainey Park, Vernon Blvd. and 34th Ave in Astoria (next to Costco).

Street parking is available.

For public transportation, take the Broadway Q104 bus or Q103 or Q102.

Rain date: Sunday, Sept. 8.

As noted in the HFS news release, “Bring your friends to experience the joy of this classic comedy. Whether this is your first time or if you can recite the dialogue by heart, join us for a fun evening of love and laughter under the stars!”

More information is available by phone: 917-710-3027 or email: info@hellenicfilmusa.org and online: hellenicfilmusa.org.