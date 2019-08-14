Earthquake Measuring 4 on Richter Scale Off Corfu

An earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter scale was registered at 16.53 on Tuesday 30 km south of Corfu island.

According to the National Observatory of Athens’s Geodynamic Institute, the quake depth was 43.6 km and occurred in the sea region.

Head of the antiseismic planning and protection agency Efthymios Lekkas, tectonics professor, said “the earthquake originates in a fault facing east-west, in the Agios Georgios sea region” of Corfu. Professor Lekkas told Athens-Macedonian News Agency that the area “is being observed by seismologists.”