Yanks Top O’s 8-3, Run Win Streak Over Baltimore to 15 Games

By Associated Press August 14, 2019

New York Yankees' Cameron Maybin, Mike Tauchman and Aaron Judge, from left, celebrate after the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in New York. The Yankees won 8-3. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — Domingo Germán pitched seven strong innings to become the first 16-game winner in the majors and the New York Yankees beat Baltimore 8-3 on Tuesday night, running their winning streak over the Orioles to 15 games.

Germán allowed two runs, five hits, struck out seven, walked one and won his career-high seventh straight decision.

DJ LeMahieu homered on the first pitch he saw to get the Yankees going. Aaron Judge added a two-run double in New York’s four-run fourth.

Gio Urshela had three more hits, including an RBI single in the fourth. Cameron Maybin had a two-run single in the second while Gary Sánchez and Mike Tauchman added RBI doubles as the Yankees totaled 15 hits.

Germán (16-2) kept Baltimore off-balance by throwing 37 curveballs. He generated 14 of his 21 swings and misses on his curveball.

The Yankees are on their longest winning single-season winning streak against one opponent since beating the 103-loss Philadelphia Athletics 15 in a row in 1954.

Anthony Santander, Stevie Wilkerson and Renato Núñez homered for Baltimore. John Means (8-8) took the loss.

