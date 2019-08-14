PM Mitsotakis: Immediate Recording of the Size of the Disaster on Evia

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis asked for the immediate recording of the size of the disaster provoked by the wildfire on Evia after being briefed by the general secretary of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias and Fire Brigade’s officials at the latter’s coordination centre “Olympos” on Evia.

Mitsotakis said that he has already asked for the immediate recording of the disaster in order for the relevant procedures to be launched and the stricken farmers to be compensated and, finally, allow nature to start by itself the difficult and lengthy work to restore the damage”. He also thanked all those that assisted in this huge effort in addressing an extremely difficult condition.

The prime minister said that the government will make interventions in the overall operation of the Civil Protection agency after the end of the fire risk season in Greece.