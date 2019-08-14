Celebrating Family Day at Hallett’s Point (Video & Photos)

ASTORIA – Family Day was celebrated for yet another year in the neighborhood of Hallett’s Point in Astoria.

The Hallett’s Point Alliance, a non-profit organization committed to enhancing the quality of life of Hallett’s Point Peninsula residents, hosted the Astoria Houses Tenants Association and other community members for a full-day barbecue and ribbon cutting ceremony at the brand-new event space.

The outdoor, waterfront property is complete with soundstage and picnic tables, and will feature Backyard Games by Zog Sports, Sunset Silent Discos …