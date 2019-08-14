Passenger Traffic in Greek Airports 4.7% Up in the Jan-July 2019

Passenger traffic in Greek airports grew 4.7 pct totaling 35,525,166 passengers in the first seven months of 2019 from 33,923,504 in the corresponding period last year, the Civil Aviation Authority said on Wednesday.

The number of flights amounted to 298,910 in the January-July period (of which 121,948 domestic and 176,962 international), up 4.7 pct from the same period last year.

In the same period, the airports of Ioannina, Limnos and Nea Achialos recorded the highest percentage increase in passengers.

In July, the highest passengers increase was recorded at the international airports of Athens (2,969,746), Heraklion (1,384,919), Rhodes (1,027,532), Thessaloniki (800,269) and Corfu (654,985).