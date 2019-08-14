Firefighters Struggled Throughout the Night to Contain the Fire on Evia (Photos)

The firefighting forces struggled throughout the night to save the four villages that were threatened by the major wildfire on Evia. The fire has burnt a huge part of a pine forest.

The firefighters have made fire zones outside the town of Psahna to prevent the blaze reaching the houses and protection barriers to protect the villages Makrymalli, Kondodespoti, Platania and Stavros that were evacuated.

According to Fire Brigade sources, no houses have been destroyed only some vehicles.

Currently, the firefighting forces are focused on two fire fronts, in the areas of Platania to Makrymalli and Platania to Damaria.

Nine water dropping helicopters and seven firefighting aircraft resumed operation with the the first light of the day while two aircraft from Italy have arrived to assist in the operation. Two more aircraft are expected to arrive from Spain within the day that immediately responded to the Greek authorities request for help. Croatia that initially had responded and was going to send two aircraft did not send them as the country was facing huge fire risk.

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Christos Stylianides who arrived to Athens to express EU’s support has met with Civil Protection Minister to brief him on the European assistance that will be sent to Greece in the context of rescEU mechanism.