Greek Stocks End Lower

ATHENS – Greek stocks ended lower in the Athens Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The general index fell 1.52 pct to end at 818.51 points, off the day’s lows of 807.01 points. The Large Cap index ended 1.34 pct lower and the Mid Cap index fell 0.08 pct. Turnover was 97.770 million euros in volume of 59.989.817 shares.

All blue chip stocks suffered losses, with the greatest ones being Ellaktor (3.76 pct), Athens Exchanges (3.69 pct), Aegean Airlines (3.37 pct), Eurobank (2.78 pct), Jumbo (2.68 pct) and Lamda Development (2.67 pct).

Among market sectors, only Raw Materials (6.81 pct) scored gains, while Real Estate (2.58 pct) and Personal Products (2.55 pct) suffered losses.

Eurobank and Alpha Bank were the most heavily traded securities of the day.

Broadly, decliners led advancers by 83 to 24, with another 24 issues unchanged. Akritas (20 pct) and CPI (12.61 pct) were top gainers, while Fieratex (16.88 pct) and Minerva (16.18 pct) were top losers.