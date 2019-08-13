Apple Releases Teaser for Jennifer Aniston’s Latest: The Morning Show

LOS ANGELES – Apple is giving a first look at its upcoming web television series that is centered on a behind-the-scenes view of early morning TV news.

The company posted a teaser on August 12 of The Morning Show. It stars Greek-American Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell and is set to debut will debut this fall on AppleTV+.

Apple’s new original video subscription service will feature original shows, movies and documentaries without ads and will be available on demand.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report).