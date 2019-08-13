Apple Releases Teaser for Jennifer Aniston’s Latest: The Morning Show

By TNH Staff August 13, 2019

FILE - In this March 25, 2019, file photo, from left, Steve Carell, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston speak at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, Calif. Apple is offering a first look at its web television series “The Morning Show.” It posted a teaser of the show, which stars Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell. The drama seeks to give a behind-the-scenes view of early-morning TV. “The Morning Show” will debut this fall on AppleTV+. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

LOS ANGELES – Apple is giving a first look at its upcoming web television series that is centered on a behind-the-scenes view of early morning TV news.

The company posted a teaser on August 12 of The Morning Show. It stars Greek-American Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell and is set to debut will debut this fall on AppleTV+.

Apple’s new original video subscription service will feature original shows, movies and documentaries without ads and will be available on demand.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report).

