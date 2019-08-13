Delegation from Standing Conference of Oriental Orthodox Churches Visits Archbishop

NEW YORK – His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros on August 12 met with a delegation from the Standing Conference of Oriental Orthodox Churches (SCOOCH), which was comprised of His Grace Bishop David (Coptic – SCOOCH President), His Eminence Mor Dionysios (Syriac), His Eminence Mor Titus (Malankara), His Eminence Archbishop Silvanos (Malankara-Syriac Knanaya), and His Grace Bishop Daniel (Armenian).

Recent changes in both SCOOCH and the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA, a strong desire for unity, and the need to reinvigorate the joint dialogue – especially on matters of pastoral concern – were openly discussed. The group proceeded to agree on a joint Christmas concert, for which details are forthcoming.

Reflecting on the meeting, Archbishop Elpidophoros commented, “We cannot let what happened in the past prevent us from living in the present and looking to the future. For that reason, I am excited to continue working with our Oriental brothers and sisters toward not only common understanding but full unity of faith and communion.”