Open Bike Night in Michigan on August 17

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI – The Dead Orthodox Club and the Orthodox Motorcycle Association invite everyone to join them for the Open Bike Night on Saturday, August 17, 6:30-9 PM, at the Riley Skate Park (head back behind soccer fields) 35520 Eight Mile Road in Farmington Hills.

Learn to ride a motorcycle for free, no bike required. Free food and drinks will be available at the event.

More information is available online: deadorthodox.com and oma-usa.org.

The Dead Orthodox Club is a Brotherhood for Orthodox men. Their efforts include charitable works and teaching motorcycle safety.

The Orthodox Motorcycle Association’s mission is: “We ride for Christ and an Orthodox America,” according to their website

Their charity focuses primarily on men’s health and well-being in spirit, mind, and body