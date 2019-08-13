Open Bike Night in Michigan on August 17

By TNH Staff August 13, 2019

The Dead Orthodox Club and the Orthodox Motorcycle Association invite everyone to join them for Open Bike Night. Photo: Courtesy of the Orthodox Motorcycle Association

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI – The Dead Orthodox Club and the Orthodox Motorcycle Association invite everyone to join them for the Open Bike Night on Saturday, August 17, 6:30-9 PM, at the Riley Skate Park (head back behind soccer fields) 35520 Eight Mile Road in Farmington Hills.

Learn to ride a motorcycle for free, no bike required. Free food and drinks will be available at the event.

More information is available online: deadorthodox.com and oma-usa.org.

The Dead Orthodox Club is a Brotherhood for Orthodox men. Their efforts include charitable works and teaching motorcycle safety.

The Orthodox Motorcycle Association’s mission is: “We ride for Christ and an Orthodox America,” according to their website

Their charity focuses primarily on men’s health and well-being in spirit, mind, and body

