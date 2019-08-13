Prescription for Trump Derangement Syndrome

Early last year I wrote an article, Why the Left’s Obsession with Donald Trump Will Backfire, for Psychology Today magazine with the explicit intent, putting specific political views aside, of demonstrating in a meaningful way how the wisdom of the world-renowned psychiatrist and existential philosopher, Viktor E. Frankl, could be applied to a very timely and polarizing topic – the presidency of Donald Trump.
As expected, my article generated considerable interest, especially among those readers at the extremes of the political …
Whether you favor Trump or oppose Trump, please note that the current state of tension in US politics is the greatest since the Watergate Crisis. In his article Dr Pattakos had quoted an old Greek saying, “Anger takes out your eyes.” Quite true. And the Trump matter preoccupies us here in the US in that way.
But, with a glance back to our ancestral Greece, let me try to coin a new Greek saying: “The Turks are most dangerous when the Great Powers are preoccupied.” Okay, not as catchy, but remember that the last major outrage from the Turks, against Cyprus, happened in 1974 at the height of the US Watergate Crisis.
So let us, as Greek Americans, realize that we have a special interest in dialing back the tension here.