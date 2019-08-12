Schinias and Marathonas Beach Out of Bounds on Tuesday

ATHENS – Vehicles and visitors are prohibited from going to the pine forest and the beach of the Schinias-Marathonas National Park on Tuesday, due to a high risk of fire.

The authorities managing the park said that the ban, which is issued on a day to day basis, will be in effect from 07.00 on Tuesday to 07.00 on Wednesday and called on the public to follow directions of officials in the vicinity.

Marathonas police urged visitors to check on a daily basis whether the area is open, as the ban goes into effect whenever the danger threshold is rated 4 or 5.