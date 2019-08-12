Letter to the Editor: Opinions and Objective Articles

To the Editor:

People should really learn to recognize the difference between opinions, editorials, and articles. In an opinion piece you can say whatever you want. It is a free country, you can share any opinion you want. An editorial is an opinion written by an editor for a newspaper. An article on whatever topic should not express the writer’s opinion if they are following the lofty ideals of objective journalism.

Objectivity has never been easy to maintain, however much it is held up as the goal of journalists with integrity. The lines have been continually blurred since the earliest days of journalism. It is very difficult for any person who has strong beliefs to set them completely aside and remain neutral about a topic. It is much easier to express our own personal beliefs and rant and rave at each other because each individual obviously knows what’s best for the country and indeed for the entire world, regardless of their level of experience or education.

It is important for everyone to be exposed to as many different viewpoints as possible, all the time, otherwise we become complacent about everything around us, shut off from any other ways of thinking or seeing the world, it is easy to develop that us against them mentality that is so dangerous, historically, for all nations.

The more isolated and closed off, the more unhealthy a society becomes, like the individual who shuts off from all human contact and interaction. Crazy ideas seem to make sense like not cutting your toenails ever or storing your urine in jars in your house because there is no one there to express an opposing argument or just to check in and say, “Hey, what are you doing?”

I would rather hear what everyone has to say and make up my own mind and not have anyone, not a politician, not a businessman, and not even any specific newspaper, tell me how to think.

Haroula Chrisomallis

Minneapolis, MN