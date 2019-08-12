Greek Stocks End Lower

ATHENS – Greek stocks ended lower in the Athens Stock Exchange on Monday. The general index fell 1.08 pct to end at 831.16 points, off the day’s highs of 847.12 points. The Large Cap index ended 1.01 pct lower and the Mid Cap index dropped 4.15 pct. Turnover was 66.088 million euros in volume of 32,591,069 shares.

Sarantis (3.02 pct), Public Power Corporation (1.91 pct) and HELPE (1.76 pct) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Piraeus Bank (6.15 pct), National Bank (5.71 pct), Alpha Bank (5.14 pct), Eurobank (3.36 pct) and Cenergy (3.15 pct) suffered losses.

Among market sectors, Commerce (0.96 pct) and Foods (0.93 pct) scored big gains, while Raw Materials (13.13 pct) and Banks (4.85 pct) suffered losses.

Eurobank and Alpha Bank were the most heavily traded securities of the day.

Broadly, decliners led advancers by 95 to 27, with another 12 issues unchanged.

Pairis (29.71 pct) and Vioter (18.42 pct) were top gainers, while Mathios Refractories (20.00 pct) and Alumil (15.83 pct) were top losers.