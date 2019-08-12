US Ambassador Welcomes NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo

By ANA August 12, 2019

Source: Twitter/Geoffrey Pyatt @USAmbPyatt.

ATHENS – NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo has strengthened the relationship between the United States and Greece, US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt said on Monday at the US Consulate, honoring the outstanding basketball player popularly known as “the Greek Freak”.

In a tweet, the ambassador said, “Honored to welcome NBA MVP Giannis & his great family to the consulate with our top quality staff. I am a huge admirer both of how he has enhanced the people-to-people connections between the US & his beloved Greece and of his amazing skills on the basketball court.”

