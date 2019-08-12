New Tourist Arrivals on Elafonissos After the Wildfire

Elafonissos is recovering and returns to normality after the major wildfire and tourists started arriving on the island, the mayor of Elafonissos Efstathia Liarou said to Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Monday.

The mayor said that there were no injuries or damages to residents or tourist and hotel infrastructures. Referring to the ecological damage she said that they will have a detailed evaluation in the following days.

Concluding, Liarou sent the message that “Elafonissos is a safe tourism destination and we are here to welcome and accommodate our visitors”.