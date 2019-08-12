Skipper of Boat in Deadly Accident to Face Greek Judge

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek officials say the 44-year-old French skipper of an inflatable boat that slammed into a fishing boat, killing two people and severely injuring one, will face an examining magistrate Monday in the southern Greek city of Nafplio.

The accident occurred Friday night near the resort of Porto Heli, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) south of the capital, Athens.

The 10-meter (30-foot) inflatable speedboat carrying at least eight foreign nationals hit a five-meter (15-foot) wooden fishing boat with three Greeks aboard. The smaller boat sank and the two men who were on it were recovered dead. A woman who was on the smaller craft was severely injured.

A preliminary Coast Guard report says the fishing boat had lights on and the inflatable vessel accelerated before the collision.