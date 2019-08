ATHENS – SYRIZA deputy responsible for Labour and Social Insurance Effie Achtsioglou criticised the government on the abolition of measures that her party introduced for the support of the world of work.

In a statement on Sunday she said that “New Democracy’s identification with the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) and the immediate meeting of its demands revealed which were the ‘lot and good jobs’ that Mitsotakis promised before the elections”.