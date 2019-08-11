Alt. FM Varvitsiotis: We Will Not Accept Any Contestation of Our Sovereignty Rights

ATHENS – “We will not accept any contestation of our sovereignty rights and any unilateral actions can’t and won’t be left without an answer at any level” stated Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis to the Sunday newspaper RealNews on the Turkish illegal actions in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone.

As he stated, Turkey has adopted a provocative stance that defies the international law, the law of the sea and the international community. This stance constitutes a further escalation that undermines the stability and the safety in the region of eastern Mediterranean.