WMO Chief Taalas: We Must Continue the Struggle for Climate Change

We must continue to struggle in order for the message on the immediate need to address the problem of climate change and the future of earth to reach not only the citizens but also those that with their decisions determine the fate of the planet, stated the General Secretary of the World Meteorological Organisation Petteri Taalas said in an interview with Athens-Macedonian Agency on Sunday.

“It will not be the end of the world. We have the economic and technical means to address the problem and there is mobilisation throughout the planet that something must be done for” he underlined and said that he is optimistic but not, in any case, complacent.

“I am optimistic, but we must safeguard that all those that make the decision receive the message” said the head of the international organisation.