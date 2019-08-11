Risk of Fire Very High on Monday

ATHENS – The risk of fire will remain very high (category 4) in Greece on Monday, according to the Civil Protection general secretariat.

Regions on high alert include:

– Eastern Macedonia and Thrace (Evros region and the island of Samothrace)

-The region of Thessaly, including the Sporades islands

-The region of Central Greece (the islands of Evia and Skyros and the prefectures of Viotia and Fthiotida),

-The region of Attica (including the island of Kythira)

-The region of the Peloponnese and particularly the prefectures of Corinth, Argolida, Arkadia and Lakonia

-The northern Aegean islands (mostly the islands of Limnos, Lesvos and Chios)

-The region of western Greece (the prefectures of Ilia and Achaia)

The civil protection agency (www.civilprotection.gr) has alerted all state services to be on standby in case of fire and also advised the public to exercise extra caution and avoid outdoor activities that may cause a fire through negligence, such as setting fires, smoking bees, throwing lit cigarettes etc. More information is available on the agency’s website.