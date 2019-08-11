Theocharis: New Strategic Plan for the Development of Greek Tourism

ATHENS – Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis expressed his certainty that there is nobody in the European Union that will ask for extension of the strict austerity in Greece, in an interview with the Sunday edition of Ethnos.

The minister reassures that the tourism has not been affected by the Turkish provocations. He noted the need the country to proceed with the investments and to the production of wealth adding that after the contract for the marina in Chios that was signed last Thursday, the marina of Alimos will follow and afterwards other marinas on the Ionian islands and on the Dodecanese.

Theocharis said that in mid 2020 a strategic growth plan for the development of tourism in Greece will be ready which as he said “will strengthen and shield the Greek tourism product”.