Perseid Meteor Shower to Peak on Monday

The most spectacular summer shower of shooting stars, the meteor shower of Perseid, will reach its peak on Monday to Tuesday dawn, and will be visible on the sky of Greece and on the north hemisphere sky in general.

Those who will stay awake will have the opportunity, if the weather conditions allow it, to observe the phenomenon.

However, the sky will not be very dark as a full moon will take place on August 15 and will make difficult the observation of the meteor shower.

The Perseids are one of the most spectacular meteor shower phenomena every year because of their brightness and speed as they have long fiery “tails”. Despite the fact that they originate mostly from north-northeast of the constellation of Perseus they appear everywhere on the sky and not at a specific part of the sky every year.