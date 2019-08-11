Pavlopoulos: Good Neighbourly Relations Require Full Respect to the International Law

President of Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos on Sunday sent a message from the island of Naxos where he was pronounced honorary citizen of the municipality of Naxos and small Cyclades islands.

“On this occasion” he said “I want to remind to all directions, especially to our neighbour Turkey that Greece is a peaceful country that consistently seeks the development of friendly relations with it”.

The good neighbourly relations said the president, “require the full and sincere respect to the total of the international law. They also require the respect to the European acquis if we consider that the international law defines the territory and the borders of Greece which are in parallel the territory and borders of the European Union”.