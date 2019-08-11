Tourists Flee Elafonissos Due to the Fire that Rekindled on Sunday

The settlement of Panagia and the area of Simos have been evacuated for precautionary reasons on Elafonissos due to the fire that rekindled on Sunday, said vice governor of Lakonia Adamantia Tzanetea to Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

She also said that no injury has been reported.

However, a large number of tourists are at the port waiting to leave from the island, Tzanetea said and expressed the estimation that the fire has not only provoked a huge ecological disaster but also a huge disaster to the local economy.