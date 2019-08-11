Speedboat Driver Receives 24h Extension to Testify

ATHENS – The driver of the speedboat the crashed into a fishing boat on Friday evening in the region of Thini, Argolida, resulting into the death of two men and the serious injury of a woman, appeared with his lawyer before Nafplio prosecutor on Sunday.

The accused asked and received a 24h extension to testify. Until then he will be detained at Nafplio port authority building

Earlier, in his statement to the local port authority, the accused said that he have not seen the small fishing boat, probably because it did not have the necessary lighting.

He also said that after the accident he did not disappear but he assisted the rescuers.

The speedboat driver gave blood sample for alcohol testing on Saturday and the results will be ready on Monday.

The injured woman that was on board the fishing boat is hospitalised and is still in a serious condition.