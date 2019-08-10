Gov’t Has Ready the Provisions for the Total Lifting of the Capital Controls

ATHENS – The government has ready the provisions on the total lifting of the capital controls, approximately 4.5 years after their imposition and expects the green light from the institution to proceed immediately with the lifting of the last capital restrictions.

The specific provisions were drawn in collaboration with the Bank of Greece.

At the same time, the Finance Ministry is getting prepared for the 4th post memorandum evaluation that will start after the Eurogroup meeting on September 13. The technical groups of the institutions are expected to be in Athens on September 16 and the heads of the institution on September 23.