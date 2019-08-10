Interim Solution Application of 112 Emergency Number Started Operating

ATHENS – The interim solution application of the European emergency number 112 started operating on Saturday, at Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ order.

The Civil Protection Secretariat said that the two 112 call centres are now fully operating as the training of the staff has been completed and now they can send messages to the citizens’ mobile phones, 24h a day, seven day a week.

By the end of the year, a timetable on the final operation of 112 and in the context of the interim solution, messages, CBS and SMS will be sent to the citizens

In any case, the citizens can call for assistance or to inform on emergency issue at 112.