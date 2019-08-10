Strong Firefighting Force Battling Blaze at Marathonas; No Damages Reported (Video)

ATHENS – A strong firefighting force are battling the blaze in Marathonas wildfire that broke out earlier on Saturday.

According to the Fire Brigade the blaze is above the town of Marathonas but the strong winds blowing in the area are making the firefighting work difficult.

Greenhouses, farmhouses and a small church are near the fire however, no damages have been reported so far.

47 fire engines with a 146-member crew, six groups of firemen on foot, seven firefighting aircraft and three water dropping helicopter are currently operating in the area.

Wildfire on Elafonissos

The condition of the fire on the island of Elafonissos is better, vice governor of Lakonia Adamantia Tzanetea said to Athens Macedonian News Agency adding “that many tourists decided to leave the island due to the fire” adding that unfortunately, the fire may have a negative effect on the island’s economy.

She said that the fire is now under partial control.

The wildfire broke out on Saturday morning at the area of Simos on Elafonissos.