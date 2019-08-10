Aegean Regatta Sailing Race Launches August 19 at Lesvos Island

ATHENS – The 19th Aegean Regatta 2019 sailing race launches on August 19-24, with a special ceremony to be held on August 18 at the island of Lesvos, organized by the General Secretariat for the Aegean and Island Policy, of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Islands and Fisheries, in cooperation with the Hellenic Sailing Federation and the Hellenic Offshore Committee (H.O.C.).

“Aegean Regatta is a celebrated and enduring institution in the maritime affairs of the country, and is embraced not only by Aegean yachtsmen, but also yachtsmen from all over Greece and abroad,” said Secretary General Christiana Kalogirou.

“It contributes significantly to promoting our maritime border islands, and brings yachtsmen into contact with the unique and diverse island culture,” she concluded.