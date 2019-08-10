Fire Brigade Chief Declares Highest State Alert Against Potential Wildfires

ATHENS – Chief of Greek Fire Brigade Lieutenant Fire General Vasileios Matthaiopoulos on Friday declared a nationwide state of high alert against potential wildfires, effective over the next three days.

Fire Brigades across the country will be on the highest alert, a Category 5 alert, but preparedness also concerns areas in Category 4 alert, also at very high risk for wildfires.

In this context, simultaneous patrols by fire, police and military forces will be carried out, while all other state services, regions and municipalities will also be on standby.