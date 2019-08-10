Greek Tax Inspectors Attacked While Checking Pizza Joint

With assaults rising, two Greek tax inspectors were attacked as they were checking the books of a pizza place in the seaside village of Platanias near Volos in central Greece, one hospitalized with a fractured arm.

The inspectors, a man and a woman, were set upon by the husband of the restaurant’s owner when they informed her that she would be cited for three violations with tax dodging and cheating still rampant despite increased visits by tax teams.

The assailant, who Kathimerini said was at large, reportedly hit the male inspector in the arm hard enough to fracture it and then tried to hit the female inspector with a chair. He ran off in order to elude arrest by police who were sent to the scene, the paper saaid.

His wife and the restaurant’s owner were questioned but released and there was no word on whether the establishment was shut down for tax cheating, which happens infrequently as most just pay fines far less than what they make by not paying taxes.

The head of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, which has jurisdiction over the inspectors, Giorgos Pitsilis contacted Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis and was told the attacker would be arrested, the paper said.

The attacks came two days after reports that inspectors were getting tougher and closed down a beach bar and restaurant which weren’t named, as wasn’t the pizza joint where the new attack took place as the government prefers not to name and shame offenders.

Greece doesn’t publicize who has been targeted or hit with penalties even as inspectors were said to be sweeping through the Peloponnese and in the Halkidiki peninsula in northern Greece, although the islands are usually the preferred choice.

Teams from the Financial Crimes Squad (SDOE) conducted audits from Aug. 2-4 and said that the bar was closed – it wasn’t said for how long – for not reporting transactions totaling 245.4 euros ($274.54) while the restaurant hid transactions of 171.3 euros ($191.64.)

SDOE reported a total of 31 violations in 13 firms, the paper said, mostly restaurants, tavernas and beach bars. Of these violations, six concerned tax code violations and 25 breaches of employment legislation.