Coogan and Brydon Trip to Greece Filming Underway

The modern equivalent of the Hope-and-Crosby road movies – The Trip to …… is being shot in Greece, the fourth venture for British comic actors Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon who say they’re having jolly good fun doing it.

The movie is underway in several parts of Greece after the duo starred in The Trip, which took place in their homeland of England, the Trip to Italy in 2014 and the Trip to Spain in 2017, as they tweeted their Greek adventures.

The movies star them as themselves on road trips where they mostly converse wittily and intellectually and do drop-dead funny impersonations of other actors, especially their signature duel over who does Michael “You’re Only Supposed to Blow the Bloody Doors Off!” Caine better.

Though episode details have not been released the film will again feature their friendly but fierce sparring over life, philosophy and partaking of each country’s cuisine while doing impromptu food reviews.

The Hellenic Film Commission (HFC) said The Trip to Greece will see them visiting many of Greece’s historical sites and monuments, including the Temple of Apollo in Delphi, the Ancient Agora of Athens, the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus and more

“We discussed where we would go after Spain and Italy, and Greece came up because of the obvious very rich Greek mythology and philosophy,” Coogan told the HFC. “We eat real food in the restaurants, from very high-end menus to simple restaurants. It’s an exploration of the culinary side of Greece,” he added.

“Spending a month in Greece was the most magical experience,” Brydon told the HFC. “The beauty and variety of landscape, the food, the incredible cultural heritage and the wonderful crystal-clear seas,” among other attractions.