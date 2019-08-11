Letter to the Editor: Appreciation for Cyprus Coverage

To the Editor:

Thank you for the article Cyprus Protests Turkish Ploy to Re-Open Ghost Town of Varosha which appeared on the front page on August 3. It is a terrible tragedy that 45 years have passed without any resolution to the Cyprus problem and that after 45 years the displacement of thousands of people from their homes continues. It is an outrage that Turkey should be making plans for the abandoned Varosha. The only plan should be to stop the provocations in the Aegean and the drilling for oil and to restart the talks for unity and for the Turkish troops to get out of Cyprus. I would like to see a free Cyprus in my lifetime. I would like to see those people who were driven from their homes by the illegal invasion in 1974 and the subsequent occupation return to their homes and for the whole of Cyprus to thrive for the good of all. Why should any nation be divided and occupied by a foreign power? What ever happened to standing up for justice and freedom?

At least, The National Herald keeps the news of Cyprus on the front page and lets the world know what continuing outrage the people are suffering.

Costas V. Perdikopoulos

San Diego, CA