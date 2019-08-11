Η Αχειροποίητος: Icon Not-Made-by-Hands

The Feast commemorating the Icon Not-Made-by-Hands is celebrated the day after the Dormition of the Theotokos. It also falls on the same day as the repose of St. Gerasimos of Kefalonia. The Feast of the Icon Not-Made-by-Hands is the third “Feast of the Savior in August.” The first is the Procession of the Holy Cross in Constantinople (August 1) and the second is the Feast of the Holy Transfiguration (August 6). The Feast of the Icon Not-Made-by-Hands is also known …