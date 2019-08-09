Mykonos Installation by Alec Monopoly

MYKONOS – In these images released on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, created by graffiti artist Alec Monopoly, a giant version of Monopoly’s signature character, Rich Uncle Pennybags, has just joined the crowds of cosmopolitan tourists on the beach of Nammos on the famous island of Mykonos. Eden Fine Art Gallery installed this monumental creation in the clear blue seas beneath the brilliant Mediterranean sun where it will stay until 17 August. (IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR EDEN GALLERY – Eden Gallery via AP Images)

