Greek-American Community Leaders Express NY Times Opinion Piece Disappointment

NEW YORK – Four powerhouses of the Greek-American Community came together and wrote a joint letter to the editor of the New York Times stating their disappointment in The New York Times’ decision to publish an opinion piece written by Greek journalist Matthaios Tsimitakis. The Times initially failed to disclose to its readers that Tsimitakis worked for former Prime Minister and incumbent Leader of the Opposition, Alexis Tsipras.

The letter, in its entirety, is republished below.