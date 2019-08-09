PM Mitsotakis Reaffirms Commitment Eldorado Gold’s Investment in Greece to Proceed

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the president and managing director of Eldorado Gold George Burns at the Maximos mansion on Friday.

According to the prime minister’s press office, the Greek government reaffirmed its commitment Eldorado Gold’s investment in Greece to proceed with full respect to the environment and the creation of job positions.

On its part, the company committed to cooperate with the government on the above conditions.

Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis, Energy and Environment Minister Costis Hatzidakis, Deputy Director to the Prime Minister for government coordination Akis Skertsos and the general director of Eldorado Gold for Greece Christos Balaskas were present at the meeting.