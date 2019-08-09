Newspaper Etiquette 101: Don’t Mislead Your Audience

On August 5, the New York Times published an opinion piece by Matthaios Tsimitakis titled The Adults Are Back in Charge of Greece. And They Are Really Right-Wing: The return of order is proving to be the return of the right.
Tsimitakis, who was identified by the Times as merely a “Greek journalist,” went on a passive-aggressive lecture about Greece’s new Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his “right wing party with pronounced authoritarian …
1 Comment
Not that big of a deal, yes protocol was not preformed…but still an opinion piece can say what ever it wants, the writer lied, not the NYT on purpose, a journalistic error ( Kinda like your Headline US scientist dies in fall Ikaria? It’ British scientist…a grammatical error…) At least the author admitted that Adults were now in charge. It could have been a SYRIZA supporter saying the same thing…Opinions are just that, how many non greeks even read it most never even saw til all this fake horror of how bad it was and NYT lied….just print the truth, Opinion pieces in TNH, are they vetted? Are they supporters of any party? Paid? Business dealings, etc, Anything printed in TNH, Now run by family members of a slight ministry position in Greece held by their Father can be seen and read the same way, the disclaimer that anything written about ND and the Greek gov, is Father is a member.